Lower temperatures predicted in Seema in the next one week

Temperatures in the Rayalaseema region will remain below 40° Celsius in the next one week and light rainfall is also predicted giving a much needed relief to people in this COVID-19 heat. Temperature in Anantapur district touched 41°C on a single day and hovered around 40° C. But on Tuesday it was cloudy in both Kurnool and Anantapur districts, with a couple of places receiving rainfall with thunderstorms.

The Kurnool district administration issued a public warning of the possibility of lightning strikes at least at six places — Uyyalawada, Chagalamarri, Kothapalle, Kowthalam and Adoni. Agriculture Research Station Agrometereologist S. Malleswari Sadhineni told The Hindu that there was a trough / wind discontinuity extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level from the cyclonic circulation over south Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Vidarbha to interior Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka.

Due to this system, isolated to scattered rain / thundershowers with lightning and gusty winds are very likely over the south peninsular and adjoining east and central India during the next three days covering almost the entire Rayalaseema region surrounding areas.

Regarding the temperatures in Anantapur and Kurnool, next three days up to April 10, the maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 38 and 39° C and minimum temperature 28°C. After that there will be a slight increase in temperature going up to 40° C until April 13/14. The normal maximum temperature of April month in Anantapur is 39.4° C. At Vidapanakal in Anantapur, there were thundershowers and gusty winds on Monday uprooting many trees.

Highest temperatures for the month of April for the past five years in Anantapur were: 42.5 in 2015; 44.5 in 2016; 43.7 in 2017; 42.3 in 2018 and 42.9 in 2019 (in degrees Celsius).