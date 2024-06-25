Lower storage level in Krishna may delay water release for kharif operations in delta

The release of water for kharif operations may be delayed this year as the storage available at Punlichintala and the Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna River is not adequate for the purpose.

Usually, the Water Resources Department (WRD) release water by the first week of June for nursery activities as part of the kharif operations. The Krishna water was released from the Prakasam Barrage on June 7 last year. However, such possibilities this year appear remote as the water level in the Krishna has fallen below the dead storage level (DSL) at the Pulichintala project, and the water available at the Prakasam Barrage is not sufficient for irrigation purposes.

The officials are pinning their hopes on the Godavari water to provide irrigation facilities to the Krishna Delta.

The WRD officials are contemplating lifting the Godavari water at the Pattiseema project and feed it into the Krishna through this river interlinking project. At present, the water level in the Godavari stands at 13.7 metre. The Godavari water can be lifted if its level crosses the 14-metre mark. The officials hope it might take a week to receive the flood water from the upper catchment areas of the Godavari. Around 8,500 cusecs of water would be lifted through Pattiseema project.

“We are expecting surplus water in the Godavari in a week or so. The water will be lifted at Pattiseema then. As soon as the Godavari water reaches the Prakasam barrage, water will be released for kharif operations,” said a senior official.

According to information, the K.L. Rao Sagar Pulichintala Project, popularly known as Pulichintala located upstream Prakasam Barrage, has 0.39 tmc ft of water now when compared to its full reservoir level (FRL) of 45.77 tmc ft. The dead storage level (DSL) is 3.61 tmc ft.

The water level has plummeted to 94.32 ft, much below the dead storage level of 119.23 ft. Hence, there is no scope to release water downstream.

The water available at the Prakasam Barrage is 2.13 tmc ft when compared to the FRL of 3.07 tmc ft. The officials are maintaining the water level to meet the drinking water requirements of Vijayawada, Guntur, Jaggaiahpeta, Mylavaram and Nuzvid.

The officials need to provide irrigation water to an ayacut of more than 13 lakh acres in Krishna, West Godavari, Guntur and Prakasam districts. Not less than 13,000 cusecs of water is needed to meet the requirements. There is an ayacut of 5,30,498 acres in the Krishna Eastern Delta, while it is 5,53,896 acres in Krishna Western Delta.