Low-weight tribal infant gets new lease of life at GGH-Kakinada

Doctors treated the baby for three months

Staff ReporterAppala Naidu Tippana 10237 KAKINADA:
August 24, 2022 03:07 IST

Kalimikota Manga with her newborn baby at the GGH in Kakinada on Tuesday.

Doctors at the Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) gave a new lease of life to a tribal baby girl who was born extremely underweight at a Primary Health Centre at Doosarapamu in Rampachodavaram agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The infant, who was born to Kalimikota Manga in June, weighed all of 800 grams at the time of her birth. The PHC doctors referred the baby to GGH-Kakinada for treatment.

“The baby was admitted with some health complications including respiratory problems owing to low weight. She was kept under watch and treated for three months,” said Dr M.S. Raju, who led the team of doctors.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, Dr. Raju said that the baby now weighs 1.75 kg and her present health condition supports her survival.

