Low visibility on roads as foggy conditions prevail in Anantapur, Kurnool

ANANTAPUR

01 January 2022 23:44 IST

Police impose curbs on New Year revelry

Foggy conditions are prevailing in Anantapur and Kurnool districts due to the cold wave in the North and the minimum temperature remaining between 13.3° and 13.6° Celsius for the past few days. Many accidents have been taking place in the district and one of them was fatal with two persons dying recently at Pampanur in Anantapur district.

Meteorologist K. Ashok Kumar said that visibility was very low as the moisture content in the atmosphere was 81-84% in the morning and 45% in the afternoon when the temperatures were rising to 32.5° C.

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli had appealed to the youth and citizens in general not to venture out in the night on the streets in view of the threat from the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 and also the foggy conditions.

Restrictions were imposed on mass gatherings and revelry on the streets during the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

While in urban areas the temperatures were slowly rising to 18° C in various places of Kurnool district like Dhone, Nandyal, and Kurnool city, the two major National Highways passing through the district -- NH 44 and NH 40 -- posed difficult driving conditions.

The Orvakal to Nandyal road and Nandyal to Belum Caves road were covered with thick fog in the morning.