Low pressure weakens; fresh one likely on August 24

The well-marked low pressure over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood lies as a low pressure over central parts of East Rajasthan and neighbourhood now lies as a low pressure area over central parts of East Rajasthan and neighbourhood.
The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move westwards across Rajasthan during the next two days, according to the IMD.
A fresh low pressure area is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around August 24. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal AP and Yanam on August 26.
The southwest monsoon has been normal over coastal AP and Yanam and weak over Rayalaseema. The chief amounts of rain (in cm), received during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, are: Coastal AP and Yanam: Avanigada (Krishna) 3, Kavali (Nellore) 3, Masulipatnam Cdr (Krishna) 3 and Eluru (West Godavari) 3.
Rayalaseema: Chinnamandem (Kadapa) 4, Sambepalle (Kadapa) 3 and Pullampeta (Kadapa) 3.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath