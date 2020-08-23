Low pressure weakens; fresh one likely on August 24

Isolated heavy rain expected on August 26

The well-marked low pressure over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood lies as a low pressure over central parts of East Rajasthan and neighbourhood now lies as a low pressure area over central parts of East Rajasthan and neighbourhood.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move westwards across Rajasthan during the next two days, according to the IMD.

A fresh low pressure area is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around August 24. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal AP and Yanam on August 26.

The southwest monsoon has been normal over coastal AP and Yanam and weak over Rayalaseema. The chief amounts of rain (in cm), received during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, are: Coastal AP and Yanam: Avanigada (Krishna) 3, Kavali (Nellore) 3, Masulipatnam Cdr (Krishna) 3 and Eluru (West Godavari) 3.

Rayalaseema: Chinnamandem (Kadapa) 4, Sambepalle (Kadapa) 3 and Pullampeta (Kadapa) 3.