Low pressure triggers rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh

Several coastal mandals received over 50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Several parts of the State are receiving light to heavy rainfall due to the formation of a low pressure over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Sunday morning.

According to India Meteorological Department and the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) the same weather is likely to prevail in the State on Sunday and Monday with some places receiving heavy rainfall.

APSDMA commissioner K. Kanna Babu, in a release, cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea for fishing till Tuesday in view of the low pressure.

He said the coast will have strong winds ranging from 55 to 65 kmph and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some places. IMD warned of the prevalence of similar weather conditions till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a few mandals in Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Visakhapatnam witnessed over 10 mm rainfall on Sunday morning.

During the last 24 hours, Veeravasaram, Palakoderu and Bhimavaram mandals in West Godavari, Visakhapatnam rural, Paravada and Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district, Amadalavalasa and Ichchapuram mandals in Srikakulam and Sullurpet of Nellore recorded over 5cm rainfall.

Meanwhile, as per IMD, the cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal and south coastal AP has become less marked.