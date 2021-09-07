Low pressure triggers heavy rain in N. Andhra, E.G.

More downpour predicted for next two days

The low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts on Monday triggered more rainfall across the State which has been witnessing rainfall for the past few days.

According to India Meteorological Department, the low pressure formed in the early hours of Monday.

Several places in the north coastal districts of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported very heavy rainfall during the past day.

Pedapudi mandal and Kakinada Rural mandal in East Godavari received over 186 mm of rainfall in 12 hours since 8.30 a.m. on Monday, according to the AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS).

Other mandals in East Godavari, including Kakinada Urban, Karapa, Vararamachandra Puram and Kunavaram received 120 mm to 170 mm rainfall.

Several other mandals in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam recorded over 75 mm to 100 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours as of 8 p.m. Monday, Vizianagaram town and Pusapatirega mandal in Vizianagaram district recorded over 150 mm rainfall.

AP State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner K. Kanna Babu asked fishermen not to venture into the sea till the next 24 hours as similar weather is likely on Tuesday.

IMD, in its forecast, warned of very likely occurrence of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in north coastal districts and Yanam till Wednesday morning. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in most places in the three North Andhra districts.

Other coastal and Rayalaseema districts are also very likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in many places and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in the next 36 hours.

The continuous rainfall in several districts also lowered the temperatures. Maximum temperatures in many locations dropped by up to six degrees Celsius from normal.