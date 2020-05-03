Low pressure to intensify around May 7: IMD

The low-pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal persists. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. However, its intensification is likely to get further delayed owing to pronounced diurnal variation in convection and slight increase in vertical wind shear over the region, according to the IMD.

It is likely to become well-marked over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around May 7 and concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours over the same region. It is likely to move gradually northwestwards up to May 7.

The trough/wind discontinuity, extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level from northeast Marathwada to south Tamil Nadu, now runs from south Vidardha to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal A.P. and in Prakasam and Nellore districts of south coastal A.P. till Monday morning. Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam from May 4 to 8. Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over south coastal AP during the same time. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema during the same time. The maximum temperature is likely to be between 41 and 43° Celsius in isolated pockets over Rayalaseema May 4 and 5.

The Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, however, warned that the sea area other than AP coast would be rough with squally winds, with speed reaching 40 to 50 km/hr, gusting to 60 km/hr, over southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

There is no warning for the fishermen of Andhra coast during the next 24 hours, ending at 1.30 p.m. on Monday.