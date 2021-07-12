Low pressure over Bay of Bengal triggers rainfall in A.P.

Similar weather may continue, says IMD

Several parts of the State received light to heavy rainfall under the influence a low pressure formed over the west-central and its adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), similar weather may continue in the State on Monday. Some places may see heavy rain. As per the IMD’s inference, the low pressure area with the associated cyclonic circulation persists.

Fishermen cautioned

APSDMA Commissioner K. Kanna Babu cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea till Tuesday in view of the inclement weather. He said the coast might experience strong winds reaching a speed up to 65 kmph and heavy to very heavy rain may occur. The IMD warned of the prevalence of similar weather till Friday.

During the last 24 hours, Veeravasaram, Palakoderu and Bhimavaram mandals in West Godavari, Visakhapatnam rural, Paravada and Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district, Amadalavalasa and Ichchapuram in Srikakulam and Sullurpet of Nellore recorded 50 mm to 90 mm rainfall.