Low pressure likely to intensify

IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall next week

The well marked low pressure area over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal has reduced to a low pressure area on Friday night and became less marked on Saturday morning.

The associated cyclonic circulation has also become less marked.

But under the influence of cyclonic circulation over East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south Andaman Sea, a low pressure area has formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian Ocean and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric levels.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter.

It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to occur over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during December 1 to 3 and over Rayalaseema between December 2 and 3.