Low pressure in Bay of Bengal: North Andhra Pradesh witnesses light to heavy rainfall

Many parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh received light to heavy rain under the influence of a Low Pressure Area (LPA), which formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal. The rainfall activity will continue further for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said in a bulletin on Wednesday (September 24, 2024.)

The LPA is formed over the sea between north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha. Kasimkota in Anakapalli district received 159.2mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning (September 24, 2024) at 8.30 a.m.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over the region till September 28. Strong surface winds with speed 30-40 Kmph likely at isolated places over the region during the period,” the IMD added. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till further instructions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.