Low pressure in Bay of Bengal: North Andhra Pradesh witnesses light to heavy rainfall

Published - September 25, 2024 03:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Kasimkota in Anakapalli district received 159.2mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till September 24, at 8.30 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Many parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh received light to heavy rain under the influence of a Low Pressure Area (LPA), which formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal. The rainfall activity will continue further for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said in a bulletin on Wednesday (September 24, 2024.)

The LPA is formed over the sea between north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha. Kasimkota in Anakapalli district received 159.2mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning (September 24, 2024) at 8.30 a.m.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over the region till September 28. Strong surface winds with speed 30-40 Kmph likely at isolated places over the region during the period,” the IMD added. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till further instructions.

