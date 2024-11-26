ADVERTISEMENT

Low pressure in Bay of Bengal: Home Minister asks officials to take necessary steps

Published - November 26, 2024 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Vangalapudi Anitha

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has conducted a teleconference with with all district collectors on Tuesday in view of the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

Ms. Anitha instructed the collectors of all districts, including Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra, to take pre-emptive measures to avoid any loss of life and property. The Home Minister also directed Disaster Management MD Kurmanath to alert fishermen, farmers and shepherds about the rain and thunderstorm warnings through phone calls and messages.

She further emphasized that the concerned department officials must coordinate to take preventive measures to avoid damage to agricultural crops.

The State government has taken precautions. It is expected that the low pressure will intensify into a cyclonic storm. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rains in North Andhra in the next two days, according to a press release.

