Low pressure forms over Bay, widespread rain likely

05 July 2020 21:54 IST

A low pressure area has formed over north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts, under the influence of cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, according to the IMD.

Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal A.P. and Yanam on July 6, 8 and 9 and in south coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema on July 6.

The southwest monsoon has been active over coastal A.P. and weak over Rayalaseema. Rainfall occurred at most places in coastal A.P. and Yanam and at isolated places over Rayalaseema. The chief amounts of rainfall (recorded in cm) received during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday are:

Advertising

Advertising

Chintur, Vararamachandrapur, Kunavaram (all in East Godavari) 6 each, Parvathipuram (Vizianagaram) and Narsipatnam (Visakhapatnam) 5 each, Seethanagaram (Vizianagaram), Chintalapudi and Polavaram (West Godavari) and Tiruvuru (Krishna) 4 each, Kukunoor (West Godavari), Bapatla (Guntur), Karamchedu (Prakasam), Palakonda (Srikakulam), Elamanchili (Visakhapatnam), Velairpad (West Godavari), Garugubilli (Vizianagaram) and Kurupam (Vizianagaram) 3 each.