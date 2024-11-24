Low-pressure forms in the Bay; heavy rain likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh from November 25, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rain at isolated places across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema under the influence of the low pressure area that formed over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on November 23 (Saturday).

The low pressure was formed under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over the east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal.

Due to the developing weather system, heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, was likely at isolated places across the State starting November 25.

The low pressure was likely to move west north-westwards and intensify into a depression over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal around November 25, the IMD said.

Advice to farmers

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority advised farmers to take measures necessary to protect their crops from getting damaged.