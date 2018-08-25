Low pressure forms in Bay, isolated heavy rain likely in coastal areas

Double delight: People enjoying the showers on Beach Road as Visakhapatnam experienced rain since afternoon on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

A low pressure area has formed over coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over northern parts of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height. The system is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours. The upper air cyclonic circulation is seen at 7.6 km above mean sea level over Rayalaseema and adjoining coastal A.P.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of coastal A.P. till Sunday morning.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over coastal A.P. and at a few places over Rayalaseema during the same time, according to the IMD.

Heavy rain is likely to continue at isolated places in all the districts of coastal A.P. till Monday morning.

Under the influence of a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and strong monsoon conditions, strong surface winds from westerly direction, with speed reaching 45 to 50 km/hr are likely along and off coastal A.P., according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here.

The state of sea would be moderate to rough and fishermen are advised to be cautious while venture into the sea along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh.

5cm rain in Araku

Rain occurred at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and isolated rain occurred over Rayalaseema. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) received during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday are: Srungavarapukota (Vizianagaram) 5, Paderu (Visakhapatnam) and Vepada (Vizianagaram) 4 each, Araku Valley (Visakhapatnam) 3, Chintapalli (Visakhapatnam), Kunavaram (East Godavari) and Chodavaram (Visakhapatnam) 2 each.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam city experienced continual drizzle with occasional rain since afternoon. While Visakhapatnam Airport recorded 1.5 cm, Waltair recorded 1.3 cm rain till the evening on Saturday, according to the CWC.