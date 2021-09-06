Low pressure formed off AP, Odisha coast

VIJAYAWADA

06 September 2021

North Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh to witness heavy rainfall

A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts on Monday under the influence of cyclonic circulation, according to India Meteorological Department.

With this, north Andhra districts and Yanam are very likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall or thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

Very heavy rainfall is also likely at few places in the north Coastal districts.

Also, light to moderate rainfall is very likely in other Coastal districts and Rayalaseema districts during the two days.

Several mandals in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts received over 100mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.