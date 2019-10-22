Low pressure effect: State experiences widespread rain

The low-pressure area formed over the south west and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts triggered moderate to very heavy rains across the State on Tuesday.

The low pressure is very likely to become more marked by Wednesday and move towards the north Andhra Pradesh coast triggering heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. At many places, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, the trough of low pressure near north coastal Andhra has become less marked.

Visakhapatnam city and the district received widespread rain since early hours. Schoolchildren and office-goers had a tough time.

The drought-prone Prakasam district received widespread rains. The wet spell continued for the fifth day in Ongole under the influence of a weather system in the Bay, giving impetus to farm operations.

The incessant rains left many areas in the city and on outskirts under a sheet of water.

With no signs of rains abating, residents in the Indiramma colony were seen moving out of their houses to their relatives’ houses.

“We are unable to take our motorcycles to our houses,” said a resident Srinivasa Rao while proceeding to his relative’s house along with his family members. The district on an average has received 162.3 mm rainfall till date this month as against the normal rainfall of 206 mm.

Helpline

Krishna district Collector A. Md. Imtiaz asked the officials to be prepared for evacuation of people residing in low-lying areas. Control rooms have been set up at the Collectorate (08672-252572), RDO office, Machilipatnam (08672-252486) and Sub-Collector office in Vijayawada (0866-2574454). Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea.

With water oozing out of a snake pit next to presiding deity at the the Subramanyeswara Swamy temple at Mopidevi, there was waterlogging in the sanctum sanctorum.