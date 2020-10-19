Low pressure brewing over the bay again

‘Isolated heavy rain likely till Oct. 22’

A low pressure area is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours under the cyclonic circulations, the weathermen have said.

A cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal off south A.P. coast persists now and extends up to1.5 km above the mean sea level. Another cyclonic circulation lies over the east-central Bay of Bengal between 2.1 km and 5.8 km above the mean sea level.

The weather system is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours. Thunderstorm, along with lightning and heavy rainfall, is likely at isolated places in coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam from October 18 to 22, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam has warned of squally weather with wind speeds reaching up to 55 km per hour along and off the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast from October 19 to 22. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from October 19 to 22.