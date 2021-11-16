Low pressure area persists, isolated heavy rain likely

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 November 2021 01:40 IST

Fishermen urged not to venture into sea on November 18

The low pressure area over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation, extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level, persists.

It is likely to move west northwestwards and become well-marked over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

Thereafter it is likely to continue to move nearly westwards and reach west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south A.P. and north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 18, according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here on Monday evening.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor, YSR Kadapa, and Anantapur districts till Tuesday morning. Heavy rain is very likely at one or two places in Krishna and Guntur districts till November 17 morning. Very heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts from November 17 to November 18 morning.

Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Chittoor districts from November 18 to November 19 morning.

Rain or thurndershowers is likely at many places over coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam till November 17 and at most places over coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam on November 18 and 19.

Strong winds, with speed reaching 40 to 50 km/hr, gusting to 60 km/hr, are likely along and off south AP coast on November 18 and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on that day.

The chief amounts of rainfall (recorded in cm) during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday are: Kandukur (Prakasam district) 9, Racherla (Prakasam) 5, Vinjamur, Kavali and Udayagiri (Nellore) 4 each, Veligandla (Prakasam) 4, Kakinada (East Godavari) 3, Visakhapatnam Airport 3, Anakapalle (Visakhaptnam) 3 and Konkanamitla (Prakasam) 3.