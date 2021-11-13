Low pressure area forms over south Andaman Sea

Heavy rain likely in North Andhra and West Godavari district

A low pressure area formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Thailand and adjoining south Andaman Sea, on Saturday morning.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level. It is likely to move west-north westwards and concentrate into a depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by November 15. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near Andhra Pradesh coast at around November 18, according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) on Saturday evening.

Strong winds, with speed reaching 55-65 km/hr, gusting to 70 km/hr, are likely along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from November 17. Fishermen, who are out at sea, are requested to return to the coast by November 17.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts and light to moderate rain is very likely at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh till Sunday morning.

The chief amount of rainfall(in cms) received during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday are: Palasa – 14, Ichchapuram and Mandasa – 13 each, Sompeta - 10 ( all in Srikakulam district), Bhimadole (West Godavari) – 7, Kavali (Nellore), Pusapatirega (Vizianagaram), Yanam and Tiruvuru (Krishna) – 6 cm each.