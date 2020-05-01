Low-pressure area forms in Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure has formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining south east Bay of Bengal on Friday. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above the mean sea level.

It is likely to become more marked over the same region during the next 48 hours, concentrate into a depression over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours and is likely to intensify further thereafter, according to the IMD.

It is likely to move north-north westwards gradually till May 5. The trough/discontinuity from south east Rajasthan to north interior Tamil Nadu runs from southeast MP to south TN across Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema, extending up to 0.9 km above msl.

The cyclonic circulation over south Odisha and neighbourhood, extending up to 0.9 km above msl has become less marked.

Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam. Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds, speed reaching 30 to 40 km/hr is likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal A.P. till Saturday morning.

Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds is likely to occur at isolated places over north and south coastal AP and Yanam from May 3 to 5 and in Rayalaseema on May 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre(CWC), Visakhapatnam, has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea during the next 24 hours from 6 p.m. on Friday.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 km/hr, gusting to 60 km/hr is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

The sea condition will be rough to very rough over south east Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.