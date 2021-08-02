Low-lying areas put on high alert

vijayawada/GUNTUR

02 August 2021

Discharge of over five lakh cusecs from Nagarjuna Sagar expected

Mandals alongside the Krishna river, between Jaggaiahpeta and Avanigadda, were put on high alert as heavy inflows are expected late on Sunday or early hours of Monday.

As of Sunday noon, Nagarjuna Sagar was receiving 4.5 lakh cusecs flood and the discharge at Pulichintala project downstream will increase to 2 lakh cusecs by Sunday night and to 4.5 lakh cusecs by Monday morning, and a similar situation will be reflected at Prakasam Barrage five-to-six hours later.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, outflow at NSP increased to 1.80 lakh and at Pulichintala floodwater up to 5 lakh cusecs will be gradually released to Prakasam Barrage. By Monday afternoon, the flood level at Prakasam Barrage will most likely cross the first warning level of 3.96 lakh cusecs. The barrage was already full to its capacity and about 30,000 cusecs of water was being discharged as of Sunday evening.

Vijayawada Sub-Collector G. S.S. Praveen Chand visited low-lying areas of Krishnalanka in the city.

As per the instructions of Collector J. Nivas, officials shifted sandbags to low lying areas to plug gaps in the Vaikuntapuram outfall drain, retaining wall at Ramalingeswara Nagar and others to prevent the entry of floodwater into the colonies.

Locals were asked to shift to relief centres.

Meanwhile, Guntur Collector Vivek Yadav has also sounded alert in view of a possible discharge of over five lakh cusecs from Nagarjunasagar dam.

Mr. Vivek Yadav held an emergency meeting with revenue divisional officers, sub divisional police officers of Gurazala, Narsaraopet and Tenali divisions on Sunday afternoon and asked them to to make arrangements for the evacuation of people in low lying areas, if necessary. The Collector asked them to identity schools and hostels where people can be shifted.

The mandals of Atchampet, Bellemkonda, Krosoru and Amaravathi in Sattenapalli division, Kollipara, Vemuru, and Lanka in Tenali revenue division were the most vulnerable, said Mr. Vivek Yadav.