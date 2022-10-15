Low lying areas in Krishna, NTR districts face flood threat; First flood warning issued at Prakasam Barrage

Flood dechared from Prakasham Barrage in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The low-lying areas in Krishna and NTR districts of Andhra Pradesh are once again facing the threat of inundation as the Krishna River is in spate. The first flood warning has been issued by the authorities concerned on Octiber 15 as the flood discharge at Prakasam Barrage touched 3.97 lakh cusecs in the early hours and reached 4.5 lakh cusecs by 9.00 a.m. as per the Water Resources Department website. The first flood warning was issued for the four time this year since August and several areas bore the brunt of the floods.

Several areas alongside the Krishna River course in NTR and Krishna districts have been flooded since Friday night.

Water entered residential areas of Ranigari Thota and others in Krishnalanka following the rise in flood level.

Villages in several mandals including Avanigadda, Nagayalanka, Ghantasala, Movva and others in Krishna district are also affected by the flood.

Heavy rains in coastal mandals

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in these mandals only added to the woes of the locals. In the last 24 hours as of 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, Krishna district received an average rainfall of 22 mm while Avanigadda mandal recorded a rainfall of 69.2 mm. It was followed by Penamaluru (40.4 mm), Challapalli (38.4 mm), Kruthivennu (36 mm), Guduru (35.4 mm), Mopidevi (30.4 mm), Machilipatnam (28.3 mm), Thotlavalluru (27.2 mm), and Gannavaram (25.6 mm). Other mandals received less than 22 mm of rainfall.

APSDMA alert

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has alerted the officials of the districts concerned in view of the rising flood level in Krishna. In a release, APSDMA managing director B.R. Ambedkar said that the flood level is likely to rise further in the Krishna River. He asked the people residing in low-lying areas to be cautious of the flood and take necessary precautions. He asked the authorities concerned to stay alert.

The second and last flood warning would be issued when the flood discharge crosses 5.69 lakh cusecs.