Low-income groups to get energy-efficient houses

VIJAYAWADA

23 October 2021 00:26 IST

‘Indo-Swiss technology will be used in 28.3 lakh dwellings’

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain on Friday said the government wanted to ensure use of world-class energy efficiency technologies in the houses being built for the low-income groups.

Addressing a webinar on Eco-Niwas Samhitha (ENS) (Energy Conservation Building Code for Residential Buildings), jointly organised by the Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) and the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), Mr. Jain said there was a need to create awareness on the ENS, as the State was gearing up to implement global energy efficiency practices in 28.3 lakh houses with the support of the Indo-Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project.

Advertising

Advertising

He said residential buildings would become the largest end-users of electricity in the country, accounting for 38 % of the total consumption. Of the total annual demand of 60943 MU for the 2021-22 financial year, the domestic sector alone consumed around 17,514 MU (28 %) per annum.

Low carbon emission

Mr. Jain said energy codes for new buildings were important and that the technical support of the ‘Indo-Swiss BEEP’ in implementation of the ENS in the Jagananna Colonies would help reduce the temperature inside the house, when compared to that of conventional houses and enhance thermal comfort (cooling) and substantially reduce energy consumption, besides reducing carbon emissions.

Head of the technical unit, Indo-Swiss BEEP, Sameer Maithel said training was being imparted to 13,000 engineers in village and ward secretariats and that this was the first time in the country that such a massive training programme was being organised.

APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director H. Harnatha Rao, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner P.S. Girisha and others participated in the webinar.