Low-cost storage facility set up by GITAM in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 October 2021 01:17 IST

It will train fruit vendors on packaging methods

The Biotechnology Department of GITAM Deemed to be University established a low-cost controlled atmosphere storage facility within the campus. The facility was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna on Thursday.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, had sanctioned the project to GITAM Deemed to be University to train fruit vendors on packaging methods for preservation of fruits, using natural and synthetic packaging materials, to improve the income levels of fruit vendors belonging to the Scheduled Castes, in Visakhapatnam district.

Prof. Sivaramakrishna said that the Biotechnology Department was actively engaged in several training programmes which had directly helped farmers and unemployed youth living in and around the city. He announced that after the tenure of the current project, the university was planning to establish a ‘Fruit Vendor’s Cooperative Society’ to hand over the storage facility for future maintenance.

The project’s principal investigator Sk. Khasim Beebi said that a large quantity of fruits was rotting away due to lack of storage, packaging and processing facilities, and access to cold storage, especially for small-scale fruit vendors, was limited. She said that the fruit vendors from the SC community, who have low income, would be selected from each village for the training programme at the installed facility as the project was sanctioned by DST as part of its SC Sub-Plan.

Vendors would also be trained in packaging methods for fruit preservation using natural and synthetic packaging materials and the female fruit vendors would be trained in the preparation of jams, puree, etc., along with bottling, sealing and their storage using natural and synthetic preservatives, she added.

GITAM Institute of Technology Vice-Principal M. Venkateswara Rao hoped that the training programmes and the processing methods for preparation, bottling and sealing of jams and purees, and selling to the retailers would improve the living standards of SC fruit vendors.