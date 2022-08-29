Low-code and no-code will simplify information technology, says expert

SITAM and TCS organise training programme for students on the platforms

Satya Institute of Technology and Management and TCS Microsoft Business Unit had provided training to students on low-code and no-code platforms, which were simplifying the definition of information technology, according to a press release from SITAM on Monday.

TCS Power Platform Technology head Vidya Sagar Alti said that coding was necessary in conventional software development but low-code and no-code platforms would enable users to select and link reusable components for desired computer workflow. He has given a presentation to the students over ‘Simplifying Information Technology with Microsoft Power Platform’.

He also discussed the capability of the platform to work seamlessly with other major Microsoft products such as the Azure Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 productivity suite among others, making the Power Platform as a powerful tool to build enterprise grade applications rapidly in near future. .

SITAM Director Sasibhusana Rao asked the students to have in-depth knowledge over the latest technology concepts of low-code and no-code which would bring many changes in the IT sector in the near future. Principal D.V. Ramamurthy, CSE Department Head I. Shiva Rao and faculty members were present in the training programme.