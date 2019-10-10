Love your teachers, Kapil Dev tells students

“Study with a passion and love your teachers, they may have been some times harsh towards you, but the teachers always want their students to succeed,” said legendary cricketer and former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev addressing students and teachers who have scored outstanding results in Class X examinations.

Dr. Ramineni Foundation, USA, on Wednesday presented to ‘guru puraskarams’ to 106 teachers, ‘guru sanmanams’ to 84 teachers and ‘prathibha puraskarams’ to 261 students at an event held here.

‘Amma Vodi’ scheme

Calling upon the students to work with passion, Kapil Dev in his brief speech, said that they should love their teachers.

“A teacher always loves his students, they may be harsh some times, but they want the students to succeed,” said Kapil Dev.

Minister for Human Resources Development A. Suresh said that development of basic infrastructure in schools is still a challenge. “Our government has allocated 25% of its budget towards education and we are confident of making a huge change in infrastructure. Every family which sends its children stand to get ₹15,000 under ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme,’’ said Mr. Suresh.

Stating that there are over one crore students in the State, the Minister said that it would be a huge challenge to meet their needs and make them employable. “Even in 21st century, we are facing a challenge in choosing our priorities. Whether it is technology or basic amenities, our GDP in education is not growing beyond 5 to 6%,” said Mr. Suresh.

‘Humble background’

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayulu hailed the effort of students and teachers, who have been performing against all odds in their quest for success. Recollecting the herculean efforts of Kapil Dev, Mr. Krishnadevarayulu said that Kapil had come from a remote area, when all other all-rounders in the world had come from urban areas.

“Kapil has beaten all odds and coming from a humble non-cricketing background, he has emerged as among the four best all-rounders during that era,” Mr. Krishnadevarayulu said.

The MP also urged the Ramineni Foundation to partner with the Central and the State governments in teacher training programmes that would be launched in a big way soon.

Ramineni Foundation trustees Dharmapracharak, Saradha Devi, Satyavedhi, Brahmananda, Vedacharya and Harischandra were present.

Former ZP chairperson Paturi Nagabhushanam said that the foundation has been giving away merit scholarships since the year 1999.