Lottery withdrawn in Vizianagaram as move draws flak

Srinivasa Rao K 9774 October 07, 2022 21:37 IST

Those who bought the tickets to get back their money

The district administration has withdrawn its decision to go for a lottery in connection with the Pyditalli Ammavari Sirimanotsavam and the Vizianagara Utsav. Initially, the district administration designed and issued lottery tickets each costing ₹100 to the secretariat staff and ward volunteers for sale, to raise funds for the events. The transport department said that the winners would get bikes and other gifts. However, the TDP, CPI, CPI(M) and other parties criticised the decision saying it was a disrespect to the presiding deity. After taking feedback, Collector A. Suryakumari directed the officials concerned to stop the sale of the lottery tickets and refund the amount to those who had already bought them.



