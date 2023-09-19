Lost mobile phones worth ₹1.5 crore recovered in Nellore

September 19, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - NELLORE

The Nellore police on Tuesday returned lost mobile phones, together worth ₹1.5 crore, to 602 owners. Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police K. Tirumaleswara Reddy said special efforts put in by the cybercrime cell made the recovery possible.

He said people need not go all the way to the police station to register a complaint regarding a lost mobile phone. They could send a message on WhatsApp to 9154365600 and the complaints would be swiftly processed by police, he said, adding that the complainants could also access the Central Equipment Identity Register launched by the Union Telecommunication department for retrieving lost mobile phones.

He made it clear that people should not purchase second-hand mobile phones without proper bills as the same might be stolen ones. They might land in trouble if the phones had been used for criminal activities.

