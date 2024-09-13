GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lost a good friend, says Congress veteran K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao

Published - September 13, 2024 05:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Former MP and veteran Congress leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao on September 12 (Thursday) said he was deeply saddened at the demise of Sitaram Yechury, “a Communist stalwart and a good friend of mine.”

In a statement, Mr. Rao said he was fortunate to be his colleague for many years in Rajya Sabha. “I still remember his command over the subject and the respect he gathered from even the treasury benches when he rose to speak. It is a great loss to the nation in general and CPI(M) in particular. He was a politician with principles,” he said.

Mr. Rao recalled how Sitaram Yechury was instrumental and played a pivotal role in formation of secular, democratic and people-friendly government at the Centre in the past, whenever there was a need, and said that the vacuum created by his death was hard to be filled.

“I offer my deepest condolences to his family members and his colleague comrades,” he said.

Published - September 13, 2024 05:35 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.