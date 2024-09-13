Lost a good friend, says Congress veteran K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao

Former MP and veteran Congress leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao on September 12 (Thursday) said he was deeply saddened at the demise of Sitaram Yechury, “a Communist stalwart and a good friend of mine.”

In a statement, Mr. Rao said he was fortunate to be his colleague for many years in Rajya Sabha. “I still remember his command over the subject and the respect he gathered from even the treasury benches when he rose to speak. It is a great loss to the nation in general and CPI(M) in particular. He was a politician with principles,” he said.

Mr. Rao recalled how Sitaram Yechury was instrumental and played a pivotal role in formation of secular, democratic and people-friendly government at the Centre in the past, whenever there was a need, and said that the vacuum created by his death was hard to be filled.

“I offer my deepest condolences to his family members and his colleague comrades,” he said.