‘Loss of life due to lackof facility not acceptable’

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has said that the government would not allow loss of a single life due to lack of medical infrastructure in the State.
Addressing the media after inspecting the site identified by the district administration for a medical college and hospital at Pulivendula, Mr. Srinivas said a medical college and hospital with all modern facilities had been proposed at an outlay of ₹345 crore.
“The government is committed to extend the best healthcare services to all, especially those living in the backward regions. A super specialty hospital, cancer hospital and an exclusive hospital for mental wellness have been proposed with an outlay of ₹850 crore in Kadapa district. These moves will transform the Rayalaseema region into a medical hub,” Mr. Srinivas said.
He said the government was planing to build a medical college in every Parliamentary constituency and a hospital with all modern facilities in the agency areas.
“Plans are afoot to build super specialty hospitals in eleven of the 25 medical colleges in the State”, he said.
Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) OSD Anil Kumar Reddy accomapnied the Minister.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath