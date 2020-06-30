‘Loss of life due to lackof facility not acceptable’

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has said that the government would not allow loss of a single life due to lack of medical infrastructure in the State.

Addressing the media after inspecting the site identified by the district administration for a medical college and hospital at Pulivendula, Mr. Srinivas said a medical college and hospital with all modern facilities had been proposed at an outlay of ₹345 crore.

“The government is committed to extend the best healthcare services to all, especially those living in the backward regions. A super specialty hospital, cancer hospital and an exclusive hospital for mental wellness have been proposed with an outlay of ₹850 crore in Kadapa district. These moves will transform the Rayalaseema region into a medical hub,” Mr. Srinivas said.

He said the government was planing to build a medical college in every Parliamentary constituency and a hospital with all modern facilities in the agency areas.

“Plans are afoot to build super specialty hospitals in eleven of the 25 medical colleges in the State”, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) OSD Anil Kumar Reddy accomapnied the Minister.