‘Losing Telugu University to Telangana a big setback to State’

Govt. did not take proactive steps, alleges APLC Pro-tem Chairman

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Pro-tem Chairman Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam on Monday said losing the Telugu University to Telangana is a big setback to Andhra Pradesh, and stated that the State government had not taken any proactive steps by procuring invaluable manuscripts, books and intellectual property concerning the culture and heritage of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at a meeting held with Vice-Chancellor and Heads of Departments (HoDs) at Dravidian University in Kuppam, Mr. Balasubramanyam said that the loss of Telugu University could be compensated by developing the Dravidian University in Kuppam.

“Dravidian University, though neglected by the governments for three decades, is a unique entity of South Indian culture, representing the cultural, linguistic and historical importance of the Telugu States as well as that of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, besides serving as a bridge between the cultures of north and south,” he said. The panel chief felt that giving a facelift and adequate financial support to Dravidian University would go a long way towards bolstering the image of Andhra Pradesh all over the country and abroad as well.

MLC Y. Srinivasulu said that it had come to his notice that Dravidian University was hit by a paucity of funds and had represented to the State government for a grant of ₹30 crore to the institution. He said he would pursue it with the State government and added that the university administration was facing a dilemma over the demand for regularisation of over 250 outsourced employees or renewal of their contracts.

Vice-Chancellor Tummala Ramakrishna emphasised the importance of establishing a premier institute for study and research of ancient languages. He also discussed some of the issues being faced by the university regarding infrastructure and faculty with the APLC panel chief and the MLC.