Lorry runs over labourers in Andhra Pradesh; 3 women killed

A lorry moving from Vijayanagaram to Kasi town in Amdalavalasa rushed towards the workers walking on the road

February 05, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Srikakulam

ANI
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a tragic road accident, a lorry ran over the labourers at Mandadi in Amadalavala Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, killing three people on the spot.

Another worker is in critical condition, said Amadalavala Sub-Inspector Krishna.

The driver said that the accident happened due to brake failure. "The lorry driver surrendered at the police station while the police are conducting a thorough inquiry into the cause of the accident," he further said.

The accident took place in Amdalavalasa of Srikakulam district on February 4 evening when a lorry moving from Vijayanagaram to Kasi town rushed towards the workers walking on the road.

"Around 200 workers were walking on the road. Three women died on the spot. A case has been registered and an investigation is under process," the S.P. added.

