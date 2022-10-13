Lorry owners urge govt. to drop proposed hike in road tax

It may force us to migrate to neighbouring States, says association leader

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 13, 2022 12:30 IST

Image used for representational purpose only.

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association on Wednesday urged the State government to drop its proposal to increase road tax.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the association’s State general secretary Y.V. Eeswaraiah said lorry owners in the State were reeling under heavy financial losses on account of high diesel prices and hike in green tax. “Now, an increase in road tax would deal a further blow and it may even force many of us to migrate to neighbouring States,” he said.

Mr. Eeswaraiah said the transport sector was already in a crisis as the rate of diesel here was higher than in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The two States had not hiked the green tax, while in Andhra Pradesh, it was increased from ₹200 to around ₹20,000. Even the hike in the trimester tax imposed on goods transport was higher in the State compared to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he said, adding that while other States had exempted goods transport from road tax during the COVID-19 outbreak, the State government had ignored repeated pleas made by the lorry owners to do so.

