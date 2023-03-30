ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry owners urge Central govt. to drop proposed hike in toll tax

March 30, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It lays additional burden on transport sector which is already reeling under a deep financial crisis, says association

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association have raised serious concern over the proposed hike in toll tax by the Centre from April 1.

In a statement, the association’s State general secretary Y.V. Eeswar Rao said the transport sector was already reeling under a deep financial crisis.

He said the Centre had levied a very high excise duty on diesel that had pushed the transport sector into a crisis while the common man was at the receiving end of its cascading effects. He said the current toll tax itself was very high for lorry owners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the National Logistics Policy released by the Centre recently which seeks to reduce the cost of logistics from 15% to 9%, he said the Centre needs to explain as to how it intends to reduce the cost of logistics without bringing down the rates of diesel and toll charges.

He said even while claiming that road constructions were being taken up with the revenue earned through increased diesel cess, it was unfair on the part of the Government to impose additional toll tax on the vehicles using the roads now.

Mr. Rao appealed to the Centre to drop the proposed hike in toll charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US