Lorry owners urge Central govt. to drop proposed hike in toll tax

March 30, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association have raised serious concern over the proposed hike in toll tax by the Centre from April 1.

In a statement, the association’s State general secretary Y.V. Eeswar Rao said the transport sector was already reeling under a deep financial crisis.

He said the Centre had levied a very high excise duty on diesel that had pushed the transport sector into a crisis while the common man was at the receiving end of its cascading effects. He said the current toll tax itself was very high for lorry owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the National Logistics Policy released by the Centre recently which seeks to reduce the cost of logistics from 15% to 9%, he said the Centre needs to explain as to how it intends to reduce the cost of logistics without bringing down the rates of diesel and toll charges.

He said even while claiming that road constructions were being taken up with the revenue earned through increased diesel cess, it was unfair on the part of the Government to impose additional toll tax on the vehicles using the roads now.

Mr. Rao appealed to the Centre to drop the proposed hike in toll charges.