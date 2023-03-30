HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lorry owners urge Central govt. to drop proposed hike in toll tax

It lays additional burden on transport sector which is already reeling under a deep financial crisis, says association

March 30, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association have raised serious concern over the proposed hike in toll tax by the Centre from April 1.

In a statement, the association’s State general secretary Y.V. Eeswar Rao said the transport sector was already reeling under a deep financial crisis.

He said the Centre had levied a very high excise duty on diesel that had pushed the transport sector into a crisis while the common man was at the receiving end of its cascading effects. He said the current toll tax itself was very high for lorry owners.

Referring to the National Logistics Policy released by the Centre recently which seeks to reduce the cost of logistics from 15% to 9%, he said the Centre needs to explain as to how it intends to reduce the cost of logistics without bringing down the rates of diesel and toll charges.

He said even while claiming that road constructions were being taken up with the revenue earned through increased diesel cess, it was unfair on the part of the Government to impose additional toll tax on the vehicles using the roads now.

Mr. Rao appealed to the Centre to drop the proposed hike in toll charges.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / taxes and duties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.