Lorry owners urge Andhra Government to roll back hike in green tax

VIJAYAWADA

18 January 2022 12:34 IST

Andhra Pradesh Government hiked the green tax from ₹200 to ₹20,000 from January 1

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association have urged the government to roll back the steep hike in the green tax imposed since January 1 this year, a slash in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel and immediate repairs to the district and State roads that were damaged during the recent torrential rains.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the association general secretary Y.V. Eeswar Rao said the impact of COVID-19 had pushed the lorry owners into a deep financial crisis. An unprecedented slump in the market had made things difficult for the fraternity on all fronts. The finance companies were taking seizing their vehicles as they were unable to pay the monthly instalments and due to financial constraints, many owners were unable to pay salaries to the drivers and cleaners.

Mr. Rao said the government’s decision to impose a steep hike in green tax in the State, from the existing ₹200 to ₹20,000 starting January 1 had dealt a further blow to the truck owners.

They also asked the government to reduce VAT on diesel and take up immediate repairs to the roads damaged during the recent floods in the State. Not only vehicle parts like tyres were getting damaged, but also the trucks were consuming more diesel because of this, Mr. Rao said.

He reiterated his plea to the government seeking an early solution to the issues, as it would bring the much-needed respite to lorry owners in the State.