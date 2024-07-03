GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lorry owners seek counter-signature permits for goods transport vehicles in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

A.P. Lorry Owners’ Association urges Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to take up the issue with his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy in the meeting slated for July 6

Published - July 03, 2024 10:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association leaders have urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to take up the issue related to issuance of counter-signature permits for goods transport vehicles in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in his meeting with his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy scheduled on July 6.

Counter-signatures of goods carrier permits are initially issued by one State and later on endorsed in another or the Regional Transport Authority under Section 88 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. 

In a statement, association’s general secretary Y.V. Eswara Rao pointed to the long-standing tradition of issuing counter-signature permits for transport vehicles to the border States at the national level. However, Andhra PRadesh and Telangana, which were separated in 2014, have not yet issued counter-signature permits, he said, adding that as a result, lorry owners in both States were facing financial difficulties.

For many years, transport companies, lorry owners and other businesses in undivided Andhra Pradesh had established branches and conducted business activities. “After bifurcation, the officials of both States put in some efforts, but counter-signature permits have not been issued,” said Mr. Eswara Rao.

He said the annual permit cost for a national permit lorry is ₹18,000, of which ₹16,500 goes to the Central government. According to the agreement, the Centre releases approximately ₹800 to ₹1,000 per permit to each State. “If we obtain counter-signature permits, we will directly pay ₹5,000 annually to each State, thus contributing to an increased revenue for both States, reducing financial burden on lorry owners,” he said.

Mr. Eswara Rao appealed the Chief Ministers of both Telugu-speaking States to consider the issue.

