Lorry owners in Andhra Pradesh suffer as vehicle details yet to be uploaded to Vahan portal

December 01, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The lorry owners in Andhra Pradesh who are sending their vehicles to other States with goods are suffering due to lack of non-transport vehicle information on the Central government’s Vahan portal. The information pertaining to non-transport vehicles in Andhra Pradesh is limited to visibility of national permits, payment and hypothecation termination, complains the Anantapur Heavy Goods Lorry Owners’ Association.

The lorry owners’ associations have decided to go on a strike from December 15, if their demands are not addressed immediately.

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials say that the integration of information with the Vahan protal is being done with the help of OTSI (software agency) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) in a phased manner. The information pertaining to the registration of non-transport vehicles, transfer of ownership, motor cap permits, and national permits have been done so far, they say.

A.P. Lorry Owners’ Association vice-president A. Amarnath Reddy and Anantapur Heavy Goods Lorry Owners’ Association president T. Neelakantham Naidu say that many vehicles are being penalised wrongly by RTA officials of other States.

“The physical copy of vehicle fitness certificates issued by the Andhra Pradesh RTA is not being accepted in other States. The vehicles are being stopped at the inter-State border check-posts and penalised,” says Mr. Amarnath Reddy.

Citing an example, he says that a lorry bearing registration number AP02TH2999 was penalised ₹5,000 on the charge of not having a valid fitness certificate, though the document was valid till 2024 (physical certificate).

“The harassment by the police and RTA staff is pushing many lorry owners to sell away their vehicles,” alleges Mr. Amarnath Reddy.

Anantapur Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad says, “It is a fact that some lorry owners are suffering as the physical fitness certificates provided by the Department are not being accepted in some States.”

The Lorry Owners’ Association has submitted a representation to the DTC recently on these problems.