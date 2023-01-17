Lorry owners in Andhra Pradesh seek exemption for freight vehicles from tax increase

January 17, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Lorry owners in the State have appealed to the State Government to exempt freight vehicles from the increase in road tax for transport vehicles.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association general secretary Y.V. Eeswara Rao referred to the preliminary notification issued by the government on January 11 on the hike in road tax for transport vehicles.

Mr. Rao said the transport sector was in deep crisis after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The steep hike in diesel rates in the State was the highest in the country and the increased road cess would further compound their woes, he said.

He said the fine amounts were increased manifold from ₹1,000 to ₹20,000 through G.O. no. 21 issued on October 21, 2020. He also referred to the steep rise in green tax from ₹200 to up to ₹20,000 through GO. no. 67, issued on December 28, 2021.

He added that neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were collecting green tax of ₹200 to ₹500 only. “It is unfortunate that despite repeated pleas to consider a rollback, the government continues to be indifferent to our plight,” he said.

Even during COVID-19, while other States gave tax concessions, lorry owners in the State were deprived of the same, he said, adding that truck owners in the State were incurring an additional loss of ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh annually on account of taxes, compared to their counterparts in other States.

He said owners of freight trucks in the State were already reeling under deep financial crisis. The fresh 25—30% hike in the existing tax structure would completely paralyse them, he said. Stating that thousands of lorries in the State were seized by the financiers, as the owners were unable to pay their vehicle instalments, he said, “If the situation continues like this, lorry owners in Andhra Pradesh will be forced to migrate to neighbouring States and operate their business from there.”