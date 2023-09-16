ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry drivers flee with mobile phone consignment worth ₹1 crore in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh

September 16, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Two drivers engaged to transport a consignment of mobile phones from Haryana to Bengaluru reportedly robbed the consignment worth ₹ 1 crore, abandoned the empty vehicle at Dhone in Nandyal district and fled.

Though the incident had occurred on September 11, it came to light only on September 16 (Saturday). The accused reportedly stopped the lorry at Obulapuram Mitta.

On a complaint lodged by the vehicle owner, the Dhone police registered a case on Saturday, and took up investigation. The police recovered the vehicle and launched a hunt for the accused.

