Lorry driver charred to death in road mishap in Kurnool

April 22, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KURNOOL

In a gruesome incident, a lorry driver was burnt alive when his vehicle caught fire after hitting a stationary lorry at Chinnahotur village of Aspari mandal in Kurnool district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Nazir (33), hails from Biswan Mevath town in Haryana and works as a lorry driver with a temporary residence at Jadcherla of Telangana. The police retrieved his charred body and sent it to the government hospital at Aluru for an autopsy. He is survived by a wife and four children.

He was proceeding to Hyderabad from Bellary, carrying a limestone load in the lorry. At Chinnahotur village point, he hit a parked lorry at high speed, the impact led to both the lorries catching fire.

The driver of the parked lorry was identified as Hussain Alam, who informed the police that after parking the vehicle, he went into the fields. A case was registered, and further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.