Lorry driver burnt alive in road mishap

Chittoor

07 June 2020 23:43 IST

A lorry driver was burnt alive when his vehicle went up in flames after hitting a divider near Chinnakunta village in Kadapa district on the Kadapa-Hyderabad National Highway on Sunday.

According to information, the lorry driver failed to negotiate a curve and rammed into a divider at high speed after which the lorry’s engine bay caught fire. The driver tried to exit the lorry but was unable to as the lorry immediately went up in flames.

Motorists who witnessed the accident immediately called the police and fire personnel, but by the time they reached, the lorry was charred.

The lorry was on its way to Kadapa from Kurnool. Police registered a case.