Lorry driver burnt alive in road mishap

A lorry driver was burnt alive when his vehicle went up in flames after hitting a divider near Chinnakunta village in Kadapa district on the Kadapa-Hyderabad National Highway on Sunday.
According to information, the lorry driver failed to negotiate a curve and rammed into a divider at high speed after which the lorry’s engine bay caught fire. The driver tried to exit the lorry but was unable to as the lorry immediately went up in flames.
Motorists who witnessed the accident immediately called the police and fire personnel, but by the time they reached, the lorry was charred.
The lorry was on its way to Kadapa from Kurnool. Police registered a case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism