Lorry cleaner held for killing 5-year-old in Madanapalle

Ten days after the alleged murder of a five-year-old girl near Madanapalle, a special party formed by Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Saturday nabbed a 25-year-old youth on the outskirts of Madanapalle in connection with the case.

The body of the girl, who came to attend a wedding with her parents at Angallu village of Kurabalakota mandal on November 7, was found behind the function hall the next morning.

With the help of the CCTV footage, a blurry image of the accused was released to the media, and it went viral in the police department network all over India.

The special party led by Deputy SP (Madanapalle) Ravi Manohar Achari and circle inspectors Sadiq Ali and Ashok Kumar picked up about half a dozen suspects, with features similar to the image of the suspect.

When the police tried to reach one of the suspects, identified as Pathan Mohammad Rafi alias Rafi alias Giddu (25), a native of Molakavaripalle near Angallu village, he was found missing.

Rafi was an accused in two criminal cases, which included an attempt to rape a five-year-old girl in 2009, and an attempt to molest a 12-year-old girl.

With suspicion growing against Rafi, the police intensified the search for him. The day after the girl was found murdered near a spot close to his residence, Rafi had allegedly tonsured his head to evade detection.

A lorry cleaner by profession, Rafi, reportedly escaped to a remote location in Chhattisgarh on the pretext of carrying a tomato load.

The police took the help of the lorry owner in “persuading” Rafi, who was wary of returning, to come home. After he was convinced that he would be safe from the police, Rafi arrived on the outskirts of Madanapalle on Saturday, only to be nabbed by the special police party. He reportedly confessed to killing the girl.