Lorry catches fire on NH-16; driver, cleaner jump out

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM 01 August 2021 09:50 IST
Updated: 01 August 2021 09:50 IST

The incident reportedly occurred at around 4 a.m. on August 1.

A moving lorry caught fire at Regupalem junction on NH-16 under Yelamanchali police station limits in Visakhapatnam district.

Both the driver and cleaner escaped the fire by jumping out of the vehicle, on noticing the flames. The incident reportedly occurred at around 4 a.m. on August 1.

The Yelamanchali police reached the spot along with the Fire Department officials and doused the fire. More than half of the lorry was gutted in the fire.

Poice sources said the lorry was heading towards Bhimavaram from Odisha. More details are awaited.

