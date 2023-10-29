Lorry carrying limestone gutted in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh

October 29, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A lorry carrying limestone was gutted due to an electric short-circuit in the vehicle at Moghili ghat section on the Chittoor-Bengaluru National Highway in Bangarupalem mandal, 35 km from here, in the early hours of October 29 (Sunday).

According to Bangarupalem police, the lorry was on its way to Bengaluru from Rajamahendravaram when the mishap occurred. Sparks caused by the short-circuit led to flames which engulfed the vehicle. Noticing the flames, the lorry driver stopped the vehicle on the roadside. Upon information, the fire services and police personnel reached the spot. Despite their efforts to contain the flames, the lorry was gutted.

The driver exercised caution and parked the lorry on the roadside, the police said. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

