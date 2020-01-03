Lord Venkateswara’s Hundi overfloweth with a whopping ₹ 1,161.74 cr. collection in 2019

The just concluded calendar year 2019 was bountiful for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the form of Hundi collections and revenue by way of rentals from cottages and guest houses that it owns.

According to TTD statistics, the ‘Hundi’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara registered a record increase of 8.9 per cent in the form of offerings from the visiting devotees during 2019. Overall income (excluding gold, silver and other precious stones) alone stood at a staggering ₹1,161.74 crore against ₹1,066.48 crore in 2018, higher by ₹95.25 crore.

Similarly, revenue earned by way of letting out of cottages and guest houses on a daily rental basis also stood at an all time high of ₹83.71 crore in 2019, against ₹ 78.68 crore during the previous year, registering an increase of 6 per cent. Unlike in previous years the occupancy ratio of the cottages and guest houses also stood at a 106%, higher by seven per cent than in 2018.

Laddus sales roll

The famed Tirupati laddus also made the Lord’s earnings sweeter. About 12.5 crore units (pieces) of laddus were sold in 2019, in contrast to 11.06 crore the previous year.

Free meal eaters too up

While about 6.46 crore pilgrims partook free meals at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Nitya Annadaanam Complex against 6.09 crore in 2018, there was a slight decline in the devotees availing the hot beverages in the darshan lines (outside the Vaikuntam Complex) who numbered around 3.71 crore, less by 15.16 lakh.

The turnout at Kalyanakatta was also impressive with 1.17 crore devotees getting their heads tonsured as against 1.13 crore in 2018.