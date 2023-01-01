Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala witnesses moderate crowd on the New Year’s Day

January 01, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala witnessed a moderate turnout of devotees on the New Year’s Day. The devotees were allowed to have darshan after the completion of the daily rituals at 2 a.m.

In an attempt to allow more devotees for darshan, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had dispensed with the issuance of slotted sarva darshan and offline SriVani darshan tokens since December 31 (Saturday). The devotees were allowed straight into the Vaikuntam Complex.

The temple complex was tastefully decorated with flowers and befitting illuminations.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy brought the old Nitya Annadanam Complex located opposite to the Kalyanakatta back into use after a 11 years. The complex was temporarily closed with the commissioning of multi-crore MatruSri Tarigonda Vengamamba Nitya Anna Prasadam Complex. About 5,000 pilgrims will be fed at this old complex daily.

Meanwhile, the TTD has made elaborate arrangements for the Vaikunta Ekadasi, to be celebrated on January 2 (Monday).

The temple trust board has dispensed with the conduct of Arjitha Seva rituals and resolved not to entertain any recommendation letters for the darshan. It has also made it clear that the visiting dignitaries will be extended Laghu Darshan and after that, there shall be uninterrupted regulation of darshan lines till the midnight for the benefit of common devotees.

The TTD has decided to provide 20,000 paid tickets and about 50,000 offline free tokens every day during the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan that will continue till January 11 .

The offline token issuing counters set up in nine different locations in Tirupati witnessed heavy crowd since December 31 (Saturday) evening. According to reports, the TTD has issued more than 1.5 lakh tokens by 6 p.m. in the evening.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that there was no reason for the devotees to panic as they could prefer the time and day of their choice for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. He also urged the devout to stay put in Tirupati, owing to paucity of accommodation in Tirumala. Only those with valid tickets will be allowed for darshan, he said.