Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala remains closed for solar eclipse

The hill shrine is scheduled to reopen at 7.30 p.m. after post-eclipse rituals are performed

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
October 25, 2022 19:01 IST

All privileged darshans were suspended at Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala due to solar eclipse on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala remained closed for about more than eleven hours on October 25 (Tuesday) in connection with solar eclipse.

The temple was closed at 8.11 a.m. soon after the completion of the pre-dawn and morning rituals .

According to the Hindu almanac, the solar eclipse occurred between 5.11 p.m. and 6.27 p.m. and the temple was closed nine hours prior to it. The temple is scheduled to re-opened for darshan after 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday after Suddhi, Punyavachanam and other post-eclipse rituals are performed.

The Nitya Anna Prasadam Complex, potu (temple kitchen) and Vaikuntam Queue Complex also remained closed during the day.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) suspended VIP break, SriVani, ₹300 Special Entry Darshan and other privileged darshan. Only Sarva Darshanam will be allowed after the eclipse, the TTD officials said.

The other temples under the purview of the TTD including Sri Govindaraja Swamy and Kodandarama Swamy temples in Tirupati, Padmavati temple at Tiruchanoor, Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram and Abhaya Venkateswara Swamy temple at Appalayagunta also remained closed for the eclipse.

